Health is something close to my heart, says new Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka), August 7 (ANI): The new Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar expressed his pleasure to be part of the new cabinet and work under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Dr K Sudhakar was sworn in as the Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka.

Talking to the media the Health minister said," It is my pleasure to be once again serving as the Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Looking forward to serving the people of Karnataka in all humility and sincerity once again."



He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Party President J P Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders for reposing faith in him.

"Health is something that is close to my heart. I have the vision to make public healthcare system in Karnataka world-class through model PHCs (Primary Health Care Centres) and several other initiatives," he added.

He also said, "I am glad that this opportunity will allow me to complete the mission I had embarked on in my previous stint. The last year has been a difficult year for the State and the Country."

"I am confident that the new Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will do whatever it takes to contain the pandemic," said Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

On Saturday 29 ministers, including six new faces, were sworn-in in the new Cabinet of recently appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (ANI)

