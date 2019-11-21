Health Min Harsh Vardhan reviews preparedness of IMI 2.0 vaccination mission

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday reviewed the preparedness with states for the roll-out of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0 from December 2.

According to the health minister, the government is poised to launch IMI 2.0 between December 2019-March 2020 to deliver a program to escalate efforts to achieve the goal of attaining a 90 per cent national immunisation coverage across India.

The IMI 2.0 aims to achieve targets of full immunisation coverage in 272 districts in 27 states and shall be implemented in the block level (652 blocks) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"While we are required to achieve 90 per cent immunisation coverage target, we should all aim to ensure that not even one child dies of vaccine-preventable diseases. Especially when we have a basket of vaccines as part of our routine Universal Immunisation Program (UIP)", the minister said.

Harsh Vardhan added, "With the launch of IMI 2.0, India has the opportunity to achieve further reductions in deaths among children under five years of age, and achieve the Sustainable Development goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030."

The Health Minister also interacted with state Principal Secretaries and NHM Mission Directors and Immunization Officers of states.

Health Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha have also participated during the video conference.

The health minister emphasized the importance of immunisation of children and pregnant women as part of the IMI 2.0 and the high priority being accorded by the Health Ministry for achieving full immunization coverage targets.

Several ministries, including the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Youth Affairs, among others, will come together to make the mission a resounding success and support the central government in ensuring the benefits of vaccines reach the last mile. (ANI)

