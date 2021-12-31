Health Minister assures NEET-PG counselling will start before 6th Jan'2022: IMA President

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Sahajanand Prasad Singh on Friday said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured him that NEET-PG counselling will start before January 6, 2022.

As per a press release, "Health Minister has assured us that the NEET-PG counselling will start before 6th Jan'2022. There will be no FIRs on the doctors. There is no need to panic for the new variant of COVID-19 but all precautions should be taken by the people."

It read, "IMA has expressed its anguish on police action on a peaceful demand of doctors for the right cause."



Earlier in the day, The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has formally called off its strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling.

The decision came after a meeting with the Delhi Commissioner of Police over the process to withdraw FIR in connection with the ITO protest.

On Tuesday, doctors demanded government action on NEET-PG 2021 counselling and called for the suspension of all services including emergency services across the country from December 29, following which the Union Health Ministry held an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) representatives.

The nationwide protest was called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the other doctors association unitedly. (ANI)

