Health minister inaugurates Arogya Manthan 2022 to mark 4th anniversary of AB PM-JAY

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Sunday inaugurated two-day event Arogya Manthan 2022 to mark the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). He also released the annual report, National Health Authority 2021. This also marks the first anniversary Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) NHA 2022.

According to NHA report, the number of states -- implementing AB PM-JAY -- were 33 states/Union Territories as on August 31, 2022. As on this date, over 19 crore cards were issued to individuals, of which 52 per cent of them were males and 48 per cent females. The average claim size as on August 31, 2022, in public hospitals and private hospital were Rs 9,045 and Rs 13,730, respectively.

On Saturday, the health minister also tweeted that ABDM crossed the landmark of 1 crore digitally linked health records with over 27 lakh records linked in a day.

Under the AB PM-JAY scheme, 3.8 crore of patients were admitted in hospitals across the country with 46% of them in public hospitals and 54% in private hospitals. As much as 52% of these patients were males and 48% were females.

In the report brought out by NHA, Goa, Kerala, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra were the top five states in which empanelled hospitals admitted highest number of patients as per the AB PM-JAY. Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur and Mizoram were the top Northeast/hilly states among these. Puducherry, Chandigarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and Ladakh were the top Union Territories.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, the two-day event will see participation from global and national experts from the health care sector along with representatives from academia, think tanks, industry, and media.

NHA conducts regularly regional reviews categorising the states and Union Territories that have implemented AB PM-JAY. This report evaluates the progress of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana and prepares the road map for the implementation of the scheme. (ANI)