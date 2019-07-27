Health Minister inspects emergency facilities at Safdarjung hospital

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday inspected new Emergency block and pharmacy at Safdarjung Hospital.

The hospital will start providing special geriatric OPD services for senior citizens from Sunday which will be inaugurated by the Health Minister.

The healthcare services will be provided in five major departments- medicine, general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

The services will be provided at designated timings every Sunday at the hospital. (ANI)