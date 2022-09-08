Health Minister Mandaviya calls for increasing awareness for eye donation

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday called for increasing awareness among people about the importance of eye donation.

"Despite having rich knowledge and defined responsibility, there has been less than expected response towards organ donation from our citizens. There needs to be a behavioural shift toward organ donation in the country. I urge everyone for a widespread awareness through a Jan Andolan," Mandaviya said while chairing the 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.



Speaking at the event, the minister lauded all those who donated the eyes of their deceased family members, enabling people with blindness to see the beautiful world by restoring their vision and also emphasized Jan Bhagidari to encourage people to come forward to donate their organs for humanity.

Mandaviya also highlighted tradition of 'Seva Bhav' and 'Sahyog' and emphasized for a behavioral shift towards organ donation.



"In a country that is globally recognized for seeing health as a seva and considering its health professionals as life saviours, we can similarly create "seva bhav" of donating organs and make a mind shift in our countrymen towards eye and organ donation. Eyesight is one of the biggest gifts of Go. 'Share and Care' is at the core of Indian culture and values," the minister added.

Underscoring the importance of eye donation, he further said that organ donation provides quality life to the recipient and a sense of satisfaction for the donor families.

Celebrations are organized annually from 25th August to 8th September by National Eye Bank housed in Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi for promoting awareness regarding eye donation, felicitating the donor families, government and non-government organizations for their crucial role in this noble cause. Health institutes and other stakeholders are encouraged to campaign for mass public awareness about eye donation and to motivate citizens to pledge their eyes after death.

"Government of India is working towards a robust and systematic work structure for boosting organ donation and efficiently achieving the targets. He appreciated efforts of the National Eye Bank and other stakeholders towards corneal transplantation, awareness programs and making related services for further access to the common public," Mandaviya said at the event.

An annual report of the National Eye Bank, RP Centre for the year 2021-22 was released at the event and the report highlighted the crucial role played by the National Eye Bank (NEB) in addressing the issue of corneal blindness in the country.

"More than 31,500 corneas have been collected, over 22,350 visual rehabilitation through corneal transplantation and greater than 70% utilization rate since 1965 has been achieved so far. NEB has also played a crucial role in promoting eye donation activities, corneal transplantation, educating and training the medical workforce, eye banking research, motivating general public along with several other activities," the report said.

Director of AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria, Prof Jeewan S Titiyal, Prof Radhika Tandon, along with senior faculty of AIIMS, RP Centre, experts, representatives of supporting government organisations, partner institutions and NGOs and societies, school children and senior government officials were present at the event.


