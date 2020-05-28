Health Minister seeks report after man found alive before post mortem in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday took cognizance of the Chanho community health center incident in Ranchi, where a man was allegedly declared dead, but when his "body" was sent for post mortem, he was found to be alive.

"I have directed the principal secretary of the health department to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the Chanho community health center incident. Actions will be taken against those responsible after the inquiry report," Gupta said in a tweet.

The patient, a resident of Lohardaga district, was electrocuted on Tuesday and brought to Chanho public health centre, where he was allegedly declared dead and referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science for autopsy.

Doctors at RIMS reportedly found him to be alive and immediately took him to the emergency ward. According to officials, the man had later died during treatment. (ANI)

