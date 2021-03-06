Health Ministry approves COVID vaccination of veterans, dependents of Armed Forces personnel at Service hospitals: Army

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given approval to the COVID-19 vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel at the Armed Forces medical facilities, the army informed on Saturday.

Taking on Twitter, the Indian Army said that the process would likely commence next week.

"Approval of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel in Service hospitals has been received," Indian Army tweeted.



"The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of Armed Forces medical facilities on Co-WIN Platform," the tweet further read.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.90 crores on Friday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1, 2021, for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

