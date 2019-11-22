All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Health ministry asks AIIMS to review, examine students' tuition fee, fix inform user charges for patients

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 : The Union Health Ministry has asked the Central Institute Body (CIB) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to review and examine the tuition fee of students and also to fix inform user charges for patients in all medical institutes.
CIB is a body that provides an overarching governance structure to all AIIMS across the country.
In an office memorandum which was issued on 20 November, the Union Health Ministry has directed the CIB to rationalise and review tuition fee and fix uniform user charges of all six AIIMS, including AIIMS- Delhi.
A senior official at the health ministry said that it has been decided that AIIMS- Delhi will review all fees and users charges of the institute, on behalf of all six regional institutes.
A copy of memorandum with ANI has stated that in pursuance, to the directions of Government of India (Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health) AIIMS Delhi is required to review all fees and users charges of the institute.
A senior official from AIIMS, on the condition of anonymity, told ANI, "There are multiple factors for the revision of tuition fees and user charges. It has been more than 25 years that users charges have not been revised at all and in these years there has been a lot of advancement in medical treatment like advanced diagnostic tests, equipment, machines etc which are very expensive. As far as tuition fee is considered it has not been revised for over 50 years or so."
"In view of the above, all centres, departments, sections and facilities are requested to submit the details of charges in the following format."
User charges are an important component of non-tax revenues. Each ministry or department may undertake an exercise, to identify the user charges levied by it and published the same of the website, read the memorandum.
While fixing the rates of user charges, the ministry and department must ensure that the user charges recover the current cost of providing services with a reasonable return on capital investment.
According to the memorandum, any deviation from these principles shall be specifically recorded with reasons justifying the setting of user charges lower than the cost recovery norms, if any.
The rates of user charges should be linked with appropriate price indices and record at least every three years. In order to enable ease of revision of user charges, the rate of user charges shall be fixed, wherever, possible through rules or executive orders and not through a statue, stated the memorandum.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh: PCS officer terminated for posting...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 : A Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer was terminated from service on Friday by the Uttar Pradesh government for posting anti-government posts on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:26 IST

5 days into Parliament's Winter Session, Rahul Gandhi continues...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not attend Parliament even for a single day since the winter session commenced on November 18.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:24 IST

MP: Man in intoxicated condition climbs tiger enclosure fence,...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A man in intoxicated condition climbed on the fence of the tiger enclosure at the zoological park in Indore on Friday. He was rescued and later handed over to the police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:23 IST

Siddaramaiah should be given PhD for jumping from one party to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Slamming senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that he should be given PhD for jumping from one party to the other.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:14 IST

Two arrested for looting in high-profile marriages in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Police on Friday arrested two criminals carrying one lakh bounty near the Shanti Van red light on Ring Road who used to rob people in high-profile marriage functions in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:12 IST

There should be no controversy in forming Ayodhya trust: Baba Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Friday said that the formation of the trust, which will construct Ram temple in Ayodhya, should not be a matter of dispute, but should be carried out with peace and love.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:02 IST

NCP says consensus on Uddhav as CM; Cong says talks 'positive',...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Friday that three parties Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena had "positive" discussions about government formation in Maharashtra and will continue discussions on Saturday too.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:02 IST

UP: Man sentenced to 20 yrs in prison for raping minor

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A man in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with a fine of Rs 50,000 for allegedly raping a minor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:55 IST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bats for everlasting brotherhood...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for an ever-lasting brotherhood and friendship between the two South Asian countries, saying India is an important neighbour of Dhaka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:41 IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates Army for defusing IED in J-K

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the Indian Army for defusing an IED on a national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:35 IST

Haryana: International Gita Mahotsav to kickstart on Nov 23 at...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The International Gita Mahotsav will start on November 23 in Kurukshetra, which will be marked by various programmes on arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality. It will conclude on December 10.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:27 IST

Telangana: TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni claims HC has stayed MHA...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni on Friday claimed that the Telangana High Court has stayed the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) order to cancel his citizenship.

Read More
iocl