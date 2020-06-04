Health ministry directs its employees to follow social distancing, makes wearing of masks compulsory

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): After many officers of the union health ministry tested positive for COVID19, the ministry has issued a memorandum saying that social distancing is not being maintained in office premises and directed all staff to follow precautionary measures, strictly in order to stop the spread of the disease. Hence, the ministry has made wearing of masks mandatory for all employees.

Listing precautionary measures to be strictly followed in the office, the ministry said the wearing of masks is mandatory for all employees and asymptomatic persons should be allowed to attend the office and people should maintain social distancing mandatorily.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to this ministries/OM of even number dated April 19, on the subject mentioned above and to say that the numbers of covid19 positive cases are going up steadily and many officers of the ministry of health have tested covid19 positive. It has been noted that at times social distancing is not been maintained in office premises," stated the memorandum.

It further said meetings and conferences should not be done physically and maybe organised through video conferencing only.

"All concerned JS's/EAs shall ensure that their officers/ staff attend office at staggered working hours as per DoPT office memorandum."

The entire premises of ministry of health including washrooms, lift and staircase and will remain closed for thorough sanitation from June 6 to June 7,as per the guidelines of the health ministry except for emergency COVID19 team, it stated.

The ministry advised all its employees to discourage the entry of visitors in the office complex and sanction leave whenever if any request for self-quarantine is received.

The ministry also advised its employees to avoid using each other phones, desk, other work tool and equipment and avoid loitering and crowding in the corridors.

All employees should try and use stairs as far as possible except those who may have problems using the staircase. The movement of physical receipt/ file/ should be discouraged so as to avoid the infection through frequent touching of papers. (ANI)

