Health Ministry discusses micro-planning for clusters with field officers of WHO

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Health Ministry has held discussions with the officials of World Health Organisation (WHO) over microplan for clusters and discussed outbreak containment of COVID-19 at the district level.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said at the daily press briefing concerning COVID-19 that Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a video conference on Wednesday with health functionaries and field officers of WHO in which "micro-plan for clusters and outbreak containment of COVID-19 at district-level was discussed".

"An action plan has been prepared on strengthening our ongoing surveillance utilizing the services of World Health Organisation's national polio surveillance network team," he said.

He said during an interaction with Confederation of Indian Industry, the Health Minister thanked them for contributions to PM CARES Fund and conveyed that the government was aware of the problems faced by them.

He also addressed the concerns of the leaders regarding the measures for the revival of the economy, Agrawal said.

The minister encouraged the industry to utilize the opportunities under `Make in India' at the time of COVID-19 crisis in the healthcare sector so that the country can become more resilient and self-dependent in critical healthcare equipment.

Agarwal said as many as 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

