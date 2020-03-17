Health ministry issues guidelines for disposal of dead bodies of suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for disposal of dead body of a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

"The main driver of transmission of COVID-19 is through droplets. There is unlikely to be an increased risk of COVID infection from a dead body to health workers or family members who follow standard precautions while handling body. Only the lungs of dead COVID patients, if handled during an autopsy, can be infectious," the ministry said.

The ministry also explained about standard precautions to be followed by health care workers while handling dead bodies of COVID . It includes hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment (e.g., water resistant apron, gloves, masks, eyewear), safe handling of sharps, disinfect bag housing dead body; instruments and devices used on the patient, Disinfect linen, clean and disinfect environmental surfaces.

The ministry said that all staff identified to handle dead bodies in the isolation area, mortuary, ambulance, and those workers in the crematorium/burial ground should be trained in the infection prevention control practices.

Mortuary staff handling COVID dead bodies should observe standard precautions. "Dead bodies should be stored in cold chambers maintained at approximately 4°C," read the guidelines.

The health ministry asked to avoid autopsies of COVID-19 dead bodies. If an autopsy is to be performed for special reasons, then it should be done following infection prevention control practices.

The ministry said bathing, kissing, hugging, etc. of the dead body should not be allowed. "The funeral/ burial staff and family members should perform hand hygiene after cremation/ burial," the guideline said.

The ministry also asked people to avoid large gatherings at the crematorium/ burial ground.

Till Tuesday, 126 people tested positive for COVID -19, including 22 are foreigners. Three people have died of the infection and 33 people discharged so far. (ANI)

