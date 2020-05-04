Health Ministry notifies new health warnings for tobacco products

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.

The amended rules will be applicable with effect from September 1, 2020. The Ministry has issued two warning images against tobacco usage.



"All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after September 1, 2020, shall display Image-1 and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after September 1, 2021, shall display Image-2," the rule read.

"Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed," it added. (ANI)

