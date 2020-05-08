Union Health Ministry officials hold review meeting in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ ANI
Health Ministry officials hold review meeting in Andhra on COVID-19

ANI | Updated: May 08, 2020 18:31 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Union Health Ministry officials held a meeting with Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy to review the COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh.
In the meeting, the officials inquired about the spread of virus in the state and prevailing conditions. Medical and Health Department commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar presented the details of the situation during the meeting.
The Health Ministry officials, who reached the state on Friday, will visit Guntur and Kurnool districts on Saturday as they are among most affected areas of the state. (ANI)

