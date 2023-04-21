Health Ministry proposes 100 Food Streets across India to promote hygienic, safe food practices

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): In a significant and innovative move, the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has requested States and Union Territories to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country.

This initiative is being taken up as a pilot project to create an example for other such streets to come up across the country for ensuring hygienic and safe food practices. The aim of this project is to encourage safe and healthy food practices among food businesses and community members, thus, reducing foodborne illnesses and improving overall health outcomes, said the Ministry of Health.

In a letter to states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi have highlighted that "Easy access to safe and hygienic food is vital for the good health of citizens. Safe food practices not only promote eat right campaign and food safety but will improve the hygiene credibility of local food businesses, boost local employment, tourism and in turn, the economy. It also leads to a cleaner and greener environment."



According to the Ministry of Health statement, this unique initiative will be implemented through National Health Mission (NHM) in convergence with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and with technical support from FSSAI. The financial assistance for the initiative to States/UTs in the form of Rs.1 crore per food street/district will be given to fill up critical gaps. 100 such food streets will be opened up in 100 districts across the country (List given below). This assistance will be provided under National Health Mission (NHM) in the ratio of 60:40 or 90: 10 with the condition that standard branding of these food streets will be done as per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities and District Collectors at the state level will take major initiatives to ensure convergence in terms of financial resources and physical infrastructure. Various other initiatives such as training of food handlers, independent third-party audits, and certification of Eat Right Street Food Hubs 'SOP for Modernisation of Food Streets', have been taken to enhance food safety standards.

Schemes like "Support to Urban Street Vendors (SUSV)", a component of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAYNULM), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have also been taken up.

In addition, States and UTs can also conduct training programmes for street vendors to orient them on aspects vis. food safety, maintenance of hygiene, and waste disposal, said the statement. (ANI)

