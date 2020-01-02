Health Ministry sends multi-disciplinary team to Kota as more children die in a hospital

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said a multi-disciplinary expert team of top paediatricians is being sent to Kota for gap analysis and ascertaining quick measures in the wake of 103 deaths of children at a hospital in the city.

Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet that he had spoken to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and assured him of all possible support to prevent more deaths of children.

"A multi-disciplinary expert team of top paediatricians is being sent by our ministry for gap analysis and quick measures to be taken," Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.

"The high-level team being dispatched by the Ministry of Health includes experts from AIIMS Jodhpur, Health Finance and Regional Director, Health Services Jaipur. It will reach Kota tomorrow," he added.

Three more children died in the JK Lon hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district on the first two days of the new year, taking the death toll to 103 in the past over 30 days.

All three children died during the treatment. While one was admitted here due to drastic weight loss, the other two were transferred from another hospital.

A three-member state government committee of doctors was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24. The committee found that the hospital is short of beds and requires improvement.

However, the committee gave a clean chit to doctors for any lapses over the death of children admitted there. (ANI)

