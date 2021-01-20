Health ministry strengthens CoWIN app to monitor Covid-19 vaccination

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): After witnessing certain glitches in the Co-WIN software platform dedicated to monitoring real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country, the Union Health Ministry is now enhancing the technology by adding a new feature of "Allot Beneficiary" in the software platform.

Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary at the Union Health Ministry said, "A new feature of 'Allot beneficiary' in 'Ongoing session' is being added. This will allow maximum possible number of beneficiaries per session and to have better coverage."

"The new feature will also pre-register beneficiary in the database to the session as additional beneficiary over and above the scheduled number of beneficiaries," said Agnani while addressing a press conference on Covid-19 vaccination in the country.



"Person's (beneficiary's) name can be searched in the database by mobile number and provisional certificate to be given after first dose and final certificate after second dose," he said.

The official said that the District Magistrate has been directed to review the daily progress of immunisation.

"DMs and District Immunization Officers have been advised to hold daily review meetings with the session site and cold chain point. They have to take the feedback about overall day's progress. Session planning and schedule for forthcoming days/week," he said.

"Regular reconciliation of vaccine stocks, daily training/Sensitisation of stakeholders about latest instructions and refinements in software will be undertaken by the district magistrate," he added.

According to the Central government, a total of 7,86,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 06:00 pm on Wednesday as per provisional reports. The government also informed that there was no case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination to date. (ANI)

