Health Ministry to send high-level central team to Jammu for assistance in COVID-19 management

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Jammu region, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that it has decided to depute a high-level Central team to the district.

"The team will support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central team shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up," the Ministry said in an official release.



It added that currently, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jammu is 9,428, while a week ago district had 6,115 coronavirus cases.

"The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Jammu is 9,428. Of these, 3,196 have recovered. COVID deaths are reported to be 117. There are 6,115 Active Cases in the district. The total cases one week ago were 6,878. Jammu has been reporting Doubling Time of 15.4 days, Recovery Rate of 33.9% and CFR of 1.24%." it said.

As per the release, the Central team comprises Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Dr Vijay Hadda, Professor, Deptt of Pulmonary Critical Care, AIIMS, New Delhi. (ANI)

