Health norms being followed at Delhi's Gazipur market

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Buyers started arriving at Gazipur fruits and vegetable market in the national capital since the early hours of Thursday.

Both vendors and buyers were seen wearing face masks. And barricades were used to maintain social distancing curbs.

Policemen were seen managing crowds at the market. With the implementation of relaxed guidelines of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, buyers are back at the market.

The Centre has extended the lockdown till May 31. (ANI)

