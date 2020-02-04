Health secy conducts high-level meeting for preparedness on novel coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): With three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India, the Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan held a high-level meeting with health Secretaries of States and Union Territories to review preparedness for management of nCoV on Tuesday.

The meeting was held through video conference in which Sudan stressed upon community awareness, surveillance, logistics management, isolation facilities etc.

The health secretary also emphasised on the strengthening of airport surveillance.

"Aero bridges will be used in seven international airports including Delhi, Kolkatta, Mumbai, Cochin, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai at dedicated gates to screen passengers for nCoV. especially those arriving in India from China, Singapore, Thailand and Hongkong.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to fight against novel coronavirus in India. We are having review meetings every day with all the concerned ministries, department and senior officials," she said.

On Monday, a high-level Group of Ministers was constituted on directions of the Prime Minister, to review the management of Novel Coronavirus in the country.

According to the health ministry, all three patients suffering from Novel Coronavirus have been found in Kerala. They have a travel history of being Wuhan in China.

The patients have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and are in isolation in the hospital. They are stable and being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the Central government has issued a fresh advisory asking people to refrain from travelling to China and that anyone with travel history in China recently, should be quarantined.

"People having compelling reasons to visit India have been asked to contact the India embassy in Beijing or consulate in Shanghai or Guangzhou," said the official.

According to WHO, Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, which cause illnesses to people and also circulate in animals including camels, cats and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can also evolve and infect people. (ANI)

