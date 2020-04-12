Health workers must be ensured proper PPE kits only then extension of lockdown will be meaningful : Akhilesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav asserted that extension of lockdown will be more meaningful if health workers are provided with PPE and masks while ensuring smooth supply of essential commodities to the general public.

"The logical demand to extend the lockdown will prove to be meaningful only when a detailed study of the Coronavirus is conducted and health workers can get round-the-clock security and supply of essential commodities to the public is assured." he tweeted on Sunday.

He further stated that adequate arrangments of cash availabliity must be ensure during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

"To eliminate the cash problem, arrangements will have to be made with the banks at the village-locality and colony level." he added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, through video conferencing, had interacted with Chief Ministers of various states. According to him, a consensus among states must be there to extend the lockdown for another two weeks to contain the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

