Healthcare, front line staff must take COVID-19 vaccination to prevent 2nd wave in Karnataka: K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): All healthcare and front-line warriors must take COVID-19 vaccination to prevent the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus in Karnataka, said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

He said that the Chief Minister himself will release a video message urging the employees to take the vaccine shot against COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government is providing free of cost vaccination to all. There is no reason for anyone to hesitate from taking the vaccine. All staff of every department should take the shot, Chief Minister will be giving a video message shortly urging the employees to take the shot, said the Minister," Sudhakar said.

The health minister said that the severity of the infection will be reduced after the vaccination thereby reducing the mortality rate.

He also urged people to strictly follow the guidelines and they should restrict large gatherings during marriage and other functions.



Stressing that the state government is observing strict measures to prevent the second wave, he said: "The Brazil variant is not reported in our country. COVID is gradually decreasing, but nonetheless, we need to be cautious."

On the measures taken to restrict entry from other states, he said that since the number of cases increased in the neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra and there are all possibilities that the same may happen here.

"Therefore orders have been issued to passengers entering from those states to compulsorily have RT-PCR negative report while entering our state. The District administrations of border districts have been asked to take necessary action in this regard," said the minister.

A video conference will be held with District Collectors (DCs) of all districts regarding further measures to be taken in the state.

"If we succeed in preventing the second wave then the question of lockdown does not arise," he added. (ANI)

