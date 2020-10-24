Healthcare workers will be first administered vaccine against COVID-19: Karnataka govt

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Dr Sudhakar K, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, on Friday, said that the first priority of the state government is to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors.

"While it is the aim of our government to provide vaccination to each and every citizen at the earliest, the first priority is to administer vaccine to all healthcare workers, both in government and private sector. Here is the progress of preparations underway for roll out of vaccine," Sudhakar K tweeted.

In a press note, the state health and family welfare department said that Karnataka has started a collection of data of healthcare workers as per guidelines and SOPs given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"In the initial phase of the introduction, all healthcare workers, both in government and private will be the beneficiaries. Other priority groups and populations will be covered in a phased manner. Details of vaccine and date of COVID-19 vaccine introduction will be communicated from the Government of India," the department said in a statement.



"State has initiated the preparedness activities and collection of data of healthcare workers as per guidelines and SOPs given by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it added.

The list of healthcare workers includes front line health workers, ANMs, ASHAs, anganwadi workers, staff nurses and supervisors, Medical Officers, AYUSH Doctors.

The existing cold chain system of routine immunisation under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) will be utilised for COVID-19 vaccine introduction when the vaccine becomes available.

The cold chain preparedness and strengthening assessment is being done at the state level and in all the districts, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Central government has instructed to complete preliminary data collection of health workers by October 31, 2020. (ANI)

