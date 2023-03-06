Hearing and speech impaired youth inspires others with his determination in Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): Amir Rouf, a native of Bandipora in north Kashmir who is hearing and speech impaired, has not allowed his physical limitations to prevent him from achieving his aspirations, setting an example for individuals who desire to pursue their dreams.

He attended the Deaf and Dumb School in Rambagh Srinagar, central Kashmir, where he completed his 10th grade.

Amir now lives in the Bemina neighbourhood of the city, where his grandfather migrated from Bandipora.

Amir believes that handicaps should not be an impediment to achieving one's goals. He is driven to succeed and is aware of the secret talents God has bestowed upon him.

"Either in academics or in curricular activities, I have never given up before my disability. I want to rise, shine and become a torch bearer for those who have left their hope due to disabilities," Amir said.



Amir did his 12th from Shri Pratap Higher Secondary School, MA Road, Srinagar. After that, he got admission to an Auto CADD course at the Government Polytechnic College, Gogji-Bagh, Srinagar.

Aside from academics, Amir participated in sports activities to instil passion, stamina, and the will to achieve goals.

"I participated in Taekwondo championships in early childhood. I represented Jammu and Kashmir and later India in the Deaf & Dumb Cricket team", he said.

He also said, "Besides participation in the Deaf and Mute IPL 2014 in Jalandar (Punjab), I represented J&K in cricket, volleyball, chess, and skiing in Gulmarg, Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore."

According to Amir, he represented India in the OC-19 Winter Deaflympics held in Valtellina, Italy. To make ends meet, Amir is currently employed as a compute operator with the Cable Car Corporation Gulmarg Gondola.

"I have been working here since 2013 on a temporary basis," he said. However, being skilful, Amir deserves better than where he stands today. (ANI)

