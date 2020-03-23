Hearings to take place only in CJI's court on Monday, says SC

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court has issued a notice that on Monday (March 23) the hearing of matters will take place only in Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde's Court also comprising of Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice Surya Kant at 11 am.

Thereafter, bench comprising of CJI and Justice DY Chandrachud will take up matters through video conferencing. Matters in court number 2, 8 and 14 will not take place and the same stands adjourned. Supreme Court to sit only Monday and on March 25 this week.

Another notice from the apex court's administration branch said, "There will be full court meeting on Monday of Supreme Court judges to discuss the further measures to be taken in view of coronavirus outbreak and to discuss the suggestions of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for declaring vacation for four weeks from March 23, due to coronavirus and to adjust the lost workings day against the scheduled Summer vacation that will begin from mid-May." (ANI)

