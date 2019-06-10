Mercury soared above 46 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan on June 10. Photo/ANI
Mercury soared above 46 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan on June 10. Photo/ANI

Heat wave intensifies in Rajasthan, MP as mercury touches 46 C

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:43 IST

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): The ongoing heatwave continued to roast several parts of the country including the national capital Delhi which sweltered at 46 degrees Celsius mark on Monday.
Palam Observatory recorded day maximum at 47 degree Celsius, while Safdarjung Observatory recorded 44 degree Celsius. Relief is expected late Tuesday, with dust storms and patchy rains in parts of Delhi and NCR in the coming two to three days, offering only slight relief, according to the weather department.
Heat wave conditions intensified as the mercury soared above 46 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan.
Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha southern parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said adding that intensity is likely to reduce substantially thereafter.
The IMD on Monday issued a red alert in West Rajasthan, orange alert in West Madhya Pradesh and yellow alert in various parts of the country including in East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh.
A red alert calls for taking an action, orange alert calls for staying prepared while the yellow alert is for staying updated.
Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal at many places on Sunday. The temperature was reported 5.1degC above than the normal temperature at many places over East Rajasthan on Sunday.
"Maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 2-3degC over some parts of the south peninsula during next two days. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over rest of the country during next 2 days and they are likely to fall gradually by 2-3degC thereafter", stated IMD on Monday.
A heat wave is usually declared when the temperature stays above 45 degC for two consecutive days.
According to private forecaster Skymet, some relief is in sight during the next 24 hours.
As per weathermen, by tomorrow a fresh Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayan. Its induced cyclonic circulation would be seen over Central Pakistan and adjoining parts of West Rajasthan. Therefore, due to these weather systems, pre-Monsoon activities like dust storm and thunderstorm will occur over parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad during the late afternoon or evening hours on June 11. However, forenoon hours would be hot.
Further, dust storm, thunderstorm, and patchy rains will occur in parts of Delhi and NCR for the coming two to three days.
Even though the intensity and effect of these weather activities will not be major but slight relief may occur from the ongoing heat wave like conditions. Temperatures will also drop only by a few degrees. (ANI)

