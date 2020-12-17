Heaters installed at Singhu border as farmers continue protesting in chilly weather

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): As the winter chill grips the national capital, heaters have been installed at the Singhu border where a large number of farmers continue to protest against the farm laws.

While the farmers continue their protest at Delhi borders, the cold weather conditions are becoming a major problem for them.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer from Kurukshetra said, "When we started protesting the weather conditions were not so harsh but as BJP's ego is boosting, similarly the weather conditions are also getting harsh. We light up the fire mostly but farmer leaders have made arrangements for gas heaters but even their maintenance is costly. This is a matter of concern."

"We have all the arrangements including food, blankets, etc. Who are supporting the farm laws are fake people, not farmers. The protest will continue until the farm laws are withdrawn," he added.

Another agitating farmer said Rahul from Jalandhar said that the farmers here do not need such facilities, all they want is the farm laws to be withdrawn by the Centre at the soonest.

"We do not need heaters, we have wood logs in stock. We just want one thing, the laws should be withdrawn. We are being provided with washing machines as well. We don't need anything, we just want to go back home as soon as the farm laws are withdrawn," he added.



Meanwhile, a group of transporters was seen providing food to the farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border, this morning.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjit Singh from Amritsar, a transporter said, "Even we are farmers so we want to support the protesting farmers and support their cause to whatever extent we can. We are providing them with food, particularly 'chana' (gram) that provides energy to the body.

Meanwhile, as farmers continue to receive support from locals, the protesters here claimed that they are unable to find a basic facility: clean washrooms due to which the farmers here are facing major problems.

"We are sitting here amid cold weather conditions. We light up the fire and take blankets at night to protect ourselves but the weather is very chilling nowadays. We are getting required facilities here as the locals have stepped forward to help us but we do not have a washroom facility here so we are facing problems," said an agitating farmer.

Meanwhile, farmers at the Tikri border remain adamant and assert they will not give up and continue protesting till the farm laws are withdrawn.

Speaking to ANI, Baljeet Singh from Haryana, a protesting farmer said, "We are fighting for our honour and if we lose this fight, a lot of farmers will suffer. Prime Minister has not even visited us while we are protesting here amid the cold weather condition. We will not give up."

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

