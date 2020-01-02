Heaters installed outside enclosures of tigers, lions to help them combat winters at Ahmedabad Zoo

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Special arrangements have been made at Ahmedabad Zoo including heaters for lions, tigers and bears to keep them warm during chilly weather.

These heaters are installed outside their cages. Further, in order to keep the temperature normal for the cold-blooded animals like snakes, special pots with a bulb inside them have been put in their enclosures.

"Special arrangements have been made so that animals can combat the chilling winters. For lions, tigers and bears, heaters have been put in place while for snakes a special earthen pot with hole and bulb inside it is placed in their enclosure. As the bulb glows it keeps it warm and snakes sit around the pot in comfort," said RK Sahu, Zoo Superintendent.

He said that the diet of the animals naturally increases in winter and hence they are supplied with more food accordingly. (ANI)

