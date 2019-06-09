Heatwave condition persists in Delhi, temp touches 46.2 degrees

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Heat wave conditions persisted in the national capital on Sunday, with the mercury soaring up to 46.2 degrees Celsius.

"Heatwave conditions were observed in many places in isolated pockets over Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Saurashtra," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature in the Capital skyrocketed, the minimum temperature stood at 29.3 degree Celsius.

For tomorrow, the IMD has predicted "heat wave" in the region.

Days following that Delhiites will get major relief from blistering heat as the weather agency has predicted "dust storm or thunderstorm" for June 11 and 12 and "generally cloudy sky with light rain" for June 13, with a dip of 2 degrees in temperature.

A heat wave is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days. (ANI)

