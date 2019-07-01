Heatwave conditions persist in national capital

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): While parts of the country received enormous rainfall, heatwave conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday, with the mercury soaring up to 42 degree Celsius.

Relief from blistering heat is expected in the coming days as the IMD has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' for July 2 to 5 and 'rain or thundershowers for July 6 and 7.'

"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

While the maximum temperature in the national capital skyrocketed, the minimum temperature was at 31 degree Celsius, which is two degrees above the normal.

Owing to the heatwave, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday announced that the summer holidays would be extended till July 8 for the city-state schools for students up to Class 8 in view of the rising temperature. (ANI)

