Heatwave in Bihar: Toll rises to 91

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): The toll due to extreme heatwave from different parts in the state rose to 91 on Tuesday with 32 deaths reported from Gaya alone, according to Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.

"32 deaths from across various hospitals in Gaya have been reported as of today. The hospitals have been instructed to ensure the patients are given proper treatment. People also need to to take all necessary precautions," Verma told ANI here.

As many as 47 deaths due to heat-waves have been reported from Aurangabad and 12 from Nawada till today.

Prasad visited Anugrah Narayan Medical College in Gaya on Tuesday where he met with patients and the families of the people affected by the heatstroke.

He advised the doctors and concerned officials to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines in the hospitals.

Prasad said that a total of 165 people are admitted in Gaya Medical College, out of them 32 have died while two have been sent to the PMCH for better treatment.

As many as 47 deaths due to heatwave have been reported from Aurangabad and 12 from Nawada so far.

All the government and government-aided schools would remain closed till June 22 in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions in the state. (ANI)

