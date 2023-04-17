Heatwave throws life out of gear in Odisha, Jharsuguda hottest with 43 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department issued a heatwave alert over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar on Monday.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar over the next few days", said IMD in its latest weather forecast.

Senior Scientist Umasankar Das, IMD Center Bhubaneswar said, "Due to prevailing north-westerly dry air and high solar insolation maximum temperature is likely to be above 40 degrees celsius in many places."

"Jharsuguda in the western part of the state was the hottest place recording 43 degrees Celsius while Sambalpur and many other districts recorded above 42 degrees," he added.

The IMD further advised people to take precautionary measures if going outside during day times.

Amid the increasing heat wave in the state, the government also advised people to avoid going outside between 11 AM to 3 PM. The government is providing cold drinking water in every square of Bhubaneswar city. But due to humidity people are facing a lot of problems.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, an expert from India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there will be marginal heatwave conditions for the next two days in Delhi-NCR.



Naresh Kumar, the IMD expert, said, "For now there is a poor possibility of heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, but still the temperature will be 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal."

He said that currently, the mercury has also slightly increased in the North West, including the capital.

"And for this, we can have marginal heat wave conditions for two days," he said.

"Marginal heat wave means the temperature can go 4.5-5 degrees Celsius above normal," he added.

Talking about the other parts of the country, he said, "In east India, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, the heat wave conditions are prevailing for four-five days.

"We have also issued an orange alert for West Bengal," Kumar said.

He went on to add that some heat wave conditions are also expected to be in the isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)

