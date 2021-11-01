Heavy crowds in Gujarat markets, traders optimistic about sales

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): Heavy footfall is being witnessed in shops in Gujarat ahead of Diwali and that wedding season that has made traders happy and optimistic about sales.

Jewellery shops in the state are witnessing heavy crowds, particularly in Surat. Ahead of Diwali and the upcoming wedding season, people are buying gold jewellery as an investment or as a Diwali or wedding gift for their loved ones.

Jewellery shop owners are also pretty happy with heavy crowds and have cited a declining trajectory of COVID-19 cases as a reason. Moreover, according to the shop owners, sales for the last one month or so have been boosted by weddings and decreasing gold prices.





"Covid cases are low. Gold prices are low this time as compared to the last 2 years. People are buying gold as an investment and as gifts for Diwali, weddings," said Deepak, a jewellery shop owner.



Shops in Vadodara is also witnessing heavy crowds which have brought happiness to the faces of the traders. Crowds in local markets like Mangal Bazaar and Laheripura Road have made the traders increasingly optimistic of great sales during the Diwali season after a massive decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A trader named Mohammed Yusuf said, "The crowds have been really nice this time. The budgets of people this time have reduced, but the crowds have been great nonetheless. Traders are happy, so are the shoppers. We pray to god that it keeps going like this and the third wave of the pandemic does not arrive."

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

