Heavy downpour lashes Delhi, leaves several areas waterlogged

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi.

Due to incessant rains in the national capital, several routes were either partially or completely waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement.

Several areas were submerged due to continuous heavy rain. Waterlogging was also witnessed near RK Puram, Moti Bagh, India Gate, Delhi Airport, Minto Bridge, ITO, Dwarka, Palam, and Madhu Vihar area.



Taking to Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police said, today because of heavy rain water logging is persistent on both sides of the road near GTK Depot.

"The stretch from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk and from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur is badly affected. Traffic Staff is present and regulating traffic requesting commuters to avoid this stretch and instead take alternative routes like Outer Ring Road and Azadpur-Mukandpur flyover," said traffic police.

The traffic police further said that the traffic is affected from Dwarka Sector- 1 to Palam flyover due to waterlogging on the slip road.

"Traffic Alert. Waterlogging near WHO on Ring Road. Kindly Avoid the Stretch," it said in another tweet.

There is waterlogging on NH 48 near Gurugram/Parade Road Crossing. Vehicles going from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram are the worst affected.





As per Delhi Police, there is three-four feet of waterlogging in Rani Kheda Under Pass and traffic is affected. The police have urged the commuted to avoid using these routes.

When half of Delhi was seen drowning in water, commuters across the city are struggling and are forced to take alternative routes.

Vijay Kumar said, "I use this route (Zakira) regularly. It gets waterlogged whenever it rains here."

Mohammad, who was selling packaged drinking water said that the waterlogging causes a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. He also requested the government to resolve this issue.

"We are selling water bottles to people. Whenever it rains here, the entire bridge gets waterlogged. It causes a lot of inconvenience to us. A lot of debris enters here too. We have to work and provide water to people. I will go towards my destination by changing my route. The government does not do anything about waterlogging. Once it was waterlogged for five days here. Government should think about this issue," said Mohammad.

Many Delhi-bound flights were also diverted to other cities due to heavy rains.



"We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," said Delhi International Airport (DIAL).

The parts of Delhi Airport was also waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "generally cloudy sky, heavy rain/thundershowers, very heavy rain at isolated places towards night". (ANI)

