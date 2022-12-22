Heavy police deployment at Hirebagewadi due to Panchamasali padayatra

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Heavy police have been deployed at Hirebagewadi in Karnataka's Belgaum due to the proposed Panchamasali padayatra under the leadership of Jagadguru Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji of the Kundalasangama Peetha.



As per Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar, the Panchmasali Yatra will then take the form of a fair from Hirebagewadi to Suvarnasoudha.

The Panchamasalis, a subsection of the Lingayat community in Karnataka are seeking inclusion in the 2A reservation category. They also want the Centre to grant OBC status to their community.

Notably, tensions are already prevailing in the border areas of Belagavi on the Maharashtra Karnataka border after members of the Maharastra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Nationalist Congress Party staged a protest on Monday demanding they be allowed into Belagavi.

However, Belagavi Police denied permission to MES to conduct its Maha Melava at the Vaccine Depot ground in Tilakwadi and clamped prohibited orders in Tilakwadi Police Station jurisdiction. It also imposed Section 144 in the area and heavy security was deployed at the site.

Amid simmering tension between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the border issue, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday sparked a fresh controversy by saying, "We will enter Karnataka like China has entered the country".



The senior leader of the party said that he did not need anyone's "permission" regarding the issue.

"Like China has entered, we will enter (Karnataka). We don't need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through a discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting a fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra and is not taking any stand on it," Sanjay Raut said yesterday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on that day later hit out at Maharashtra's Opposition leaders, claiming that they had 'lost their mental balance'.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai accused Opposition members in the state Assembly of trying to politicise the border row and added that the Karnataka police is 'strong' enough to 'drive' back anyone attacking the state.

"The Maharashtra LoP's statement of trying to attack Karnataka like China shows his immaturity. He is, perhaps, not aware that Karnataka is in India. Like the Indian army did with Chinese troops on the LAC, the Karnataka police will drive back Maharashtra protesters. The Kannadigas are strong enough to drive them back," he said.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka.

Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter. (ANI)

