Heavy rain alert in J-K, Himachal, MP

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places likely over East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Central Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The weather organisation also predicted heavy downpour in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat Region.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu coast and Comorin area," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The organisation has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)