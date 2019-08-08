Visuals of people being rescued in Odisha.
Heavy rain batters Odisha

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:11 IST

Rayagada/ Gajapati/ Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Incessant rains triggered by a deep depression severely affected the normal life in several parts of the state.
In Rayagada, four panchayats (Kucheipadar, Dangasil, Kadipari, and Maikancha) of Kasipur block have been disconnected with other parts of the state, after a bridge near Kucheipadar was washed away. The railway service was also stopped.
Around 650 people have been evacuated from Kashinagar block and moved to safe shelters after the road connecting Kashinagar to Kidigan in the Gajapati district has been flooded, affecting movement on the road.
In Malkangiri district, five people were rescued from the area after a portion of a road was washed away due to incessant rain.
"Villages Majhiguda and Kenduguda of Khairaput area have been cut off after a portion of a road was washed away due to incessant rain. 5 people, including 2 pregnant women and 2 children were rescued from the area," Jagmohan Meena, Superintendent of Police, Malkangiri said. (ANI)

Read More

