Heavy rain hits normal life in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India] July 14 (ANI): Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in Agartala district of Tripura. Locals faced problems reaching their workplaces as the floods have disabled transportation in the area.

One of the locals said, "It is very difficult for professionals like us to reach our offices as the roads are all blocked due to incessant rainfall. The transportation has taken a toll due to the rainfall."

Another local stressed on how the continuous rainfall has hampered the business of the local vendors.

"Water is filled in local shops and houses due to the continuous rain and flooding. The business is stagnant for two days and this has affected the business of the local workers too," he said.

Northeast India has been facing continuous rainfall with Assam facing a flood-like situation in 25 districts. (ANI)