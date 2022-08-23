Heavy rain lashes Madhya Pradesh, locals face difficulties

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): As heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, the people of the state continue to face difficulties and bear damage to the public properties.

In central and east Madhya Pradesh, it has been raining heavily for the last 24 hours. Also, there is a possibility of heavy rainfalls in Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur in the coming hours.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the rain and flood-affected areas.

In the last 24 hours, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) together have rescued over 400 people from floods/excess rain in the state.

The following number of people from floods/excess rain: Vidisha (190), Rajgarh (103), Ashoknagar (94), Raisen (7), Jabalpur (5), Mandla (3), Sidhi (2), Guna (3).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj S Chouhan reviewed situations in rain-affected districts of the state and stated that assistance will be given by sending helicopters to Vidisha if need be.

Chouhan said, "The people of 10 flood-affected villages from Vidisha and Guna districts will be airlifted using two helicopters. NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed for rescue operations in the rain and flood-affected districts of the state."

Later, CM reviewed the flood situation in Vidisha district.



"We will try our best to give adequate compensation for damages due to flood situation. I will soon visit the flood-affected districts of the state," he said.

In the state, the Parvati river is flowing at its maximum water level in Guna and the Ken river in Panna is close to its maximum water level. The water level of the Narmada river is 271.56 metres. In Vidisha, the Betwa river and its tributaries are overflowing.

According to the information received this morning, the water level in dams like Rajghat, Gandhi Sagar, Bargi, Tawa, Handiya, Mohanpura, Barna, Kolar, Omkareshwar, Kaliasot, Bhadbhada etc. has increased significantly.

Also, 11 gates of Bansujara Dam in Tikamgarh have been opened.



Earlier on Monday, a red alert for rainfall has been issued in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

Apart from this, moderate rainfall is to take place in 12 districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone.

Due to the incessant rains, District Collector and Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh had on Monday announced that there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district yesterday. (ANI)

