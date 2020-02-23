Heavy rain lashes parts of Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): After several days of clear sky, heavy rains lashed parts of Dehradun on Sunday. The weather in Dehradun district took a turn on Sunday as several areas in the city lashed by rain and hailstorm.

Areas such as Kargi and Banjarawala witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm. Nehru Colony in the city also witnessed heavy rain. (ANI)

