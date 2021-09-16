Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday morning which is likely to continue during the next two hours.

Delhi and its adjoining area are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two hours, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North, West, North-West, South-West Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar), Sonipat, Rohtak, Meham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana) and light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Central, New Delhi, South, South-East, East Delhi, Kandhla, Bagpat, Moradabad, Sambhal, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD at 11.30 am.

Earlier in the day, the weather forecasting agency issued an orange alert warning of moderate to heavy rainfall along with the strong winds in the national capital. (ANI)