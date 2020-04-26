Heavy rain lashes parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds were witnessed in parts of Hyderabad city in Telangana on Sunday.

Due to the heavy rains trees got uprooted and fell on the vehicles damaging them partially or completely in some parts of the city. Water logging was also visible in many areas.

The relentless rain also led to collapse of walls at two places in the old city of Hyderabad, and in one of the incidents, two persons sustained minor injuries.

With lockdown in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus, most people were in their homes when the rain hit the area. (ANI)

