Heavy rain lashes Shivamogga city in Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Shivamogga city in Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Sunday, resulting in waterlogging at Gadikoppa on national highway number 206.

Earlier today, IMD predicted, scattered light to moderate rains over Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru districts, in a prediction valid till 8:30 am tomorrow.



Karnataka had been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few weeks leading to floods in some parts of the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting on Saturday with State Minister R Ashok, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad at his official residence Cauvery in Bengaluru over the rainfall situation in the state.

After the meeting, he announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the families affected due to heavy rain. (ANI)

