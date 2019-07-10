Heavy rain leads to water-logging in several parts of Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Heavy downpour in Kanpur led to massive water-logging in several parts of the city on Wednesday.

"Our locality is inundated due to heavy rains lashing Kanpur for four days. We are unable to even step out of our homes, students are unable to go to their schools. We request the responsible authorities to work in this direction at the soonest," a resident of Sauda Nagar, Kanpur told ANI.

"Overflowing drains and garbage dump can commonly be seen in this area. We do not even have a proper drainage system and authorities never try to solve our problems," another resident said.

Several parts of Kanpur are deluged in water, making it more difficult for the school students and the general public to move out of their house, as told by the residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rains showers accompanied with thunderstorm for the next four days, in Kanpur. (ANI)

