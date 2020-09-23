Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to waterlogging in some areas including Sion and Goregaon.

Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai due to waterlogging.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), suburban Mumbai witnessed actual rainfall of 23.4 mm on Tuesday, a departure of 129 per cent from the normal rainfall.

The weather department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for Mumbai on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai is estimated to be 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius, it said. (ANI)

