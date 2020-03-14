Heavy rain with hailstorm causes water-logging in parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Sudden rain with hailstorm in parts of the national capital on Saturday caused water-logging in some areas.

Due to the sudden rainfall, the Ring Road area near the AIIMS was waterlogged causing the traffic to move slowly thus resulting in jams.

According to India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Delhi is 24.7 and the minimum is 16.4 degree celsius.

In a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, "light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Gilgit and Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand with hailstorm over Uttarakhand and thunderstorm over Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours."

The IMD also said that light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh and scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

Hailstorm with gusty winds is also likely over the same region during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

