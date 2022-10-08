Heavy rain witnessed in several parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that the national capital would see similar spells of rain throughout the weekend.

The temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to settle at around 28 degree Celsius. The IMD said that moderate rain is also likely through the weekend and Monday may see light showers.





"Isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the 07th-11th; Haryana on 08th & 09th; East Rajasthan during 07th-09th and West Madhya Pradesh during 07th-10th; East Madhya Pradesh on 07th & 11th October 2022," the IMD tweeted.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from 07th-09th; East Uttar Pradesh on October 7, 2022," the IMD added.

"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th & 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD further added.

According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 07th: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on the 8th & 9th; Odisha on the 9th & 10th; Bihar on October 11, 2022

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 07th-11th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th & 11th October, 2022, the IMD added. (ANI)

