Representative Image
Representative Image

Heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Sunday.
The organisation in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin also stated that states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also likely to witness heavy rainfall throughout the day.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southeast and central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea.
Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture in these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 08:50 IST

From Vajpayee to Jaitley, demise of BJP stalwarts leaves void in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost several of its most articulate and visible public faces in a span of one year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 08:33 IST

Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 : Former finance minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:46 IST

Sent back to Delhi from Srinagar airport, Anand Sharma takes dig...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Taking a dig at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for not allowing him to visit Srinagar, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday said he has seen "such hospitality for the first time".

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:20 IST

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to air today

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat" will be aired today at 11 am. This will be his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:02 IST

Hyderabad: Techie lures women with job for nude, arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 25 : A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:18 IST

Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour across India

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Soaked in religious fervour and festive spirit, thousands of devotees thronged to various temples across the country on Saturday night to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:47 IST

Govt committed to ensure quality healthcare to people: Andhra Dy...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Saturday said that the YSR government was committed to ensuring quality healthcare to the people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:08 IST

Two Pakistani boats seized in Gujarat's Harami Nallah

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A team of Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nallah area, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 02:48 IST

Send central team to assess flood situation in Punjab: Capt...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately include Punjab in the list of flood-hit states where a central team will be visiting to assess the situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 02:09 IST

Jaitley's demise caused irreparable loss to country: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday condoled senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley's death and said that his demise has caused "irreparable loss" to the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:49 IST

He attracted friends across political spectrum: Sonia Gandhi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to his wife Sangeeta Jaitley saying that he attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:30 IST

Video shows Rahul Gandhi persuading officials at J-K Airport

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was part of an Opposition delegation that had flown into the city here to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was seen in a short video unsuccessfully attempting to convince authorities that the delegatio

Read More
iocl