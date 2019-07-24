Heavy rainfall alert in Punjab; govt. issues notice to authorities

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): Punjab Government on Wednesday issued a notice to the District Magistrates asking them to stay prepared for heavy rains during the next three days in the state.

Punjab government in its release said, "According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh weather warning alert bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely across several places in Punjab from July 24 to July 27."

This alert was circulated among the District Magistrates of Punjab by the Punjab government.

While speaking to ANI, Dr PK Sidhu, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Meteorology said: "In an alert, IMD Chandigarh has informed that monsoon is getting active in Punjab state once again. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the northern and southern districts including Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar. They have released a warning alert for a period of 3 days, from July 24 to July 27."

"Heavy rainfall is likely to lash across several places in Punjab on July 25 and July 26. Light to moderate rainfall likely across Punjab during next three days," Sidhu further added.

IMD Chandigarh has predicted, heavy to very heavy rain at few places with extremely heavy at isolated places during next two days, across many places in Punjab including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Jalandhar. (ANI)

