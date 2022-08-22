Heavy rainfall in Bhopal, CM Chouhan appeals to follow official instructions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh wreaked havoc today as the state recorded over 1,500mm rainfall with strong winds in the past 24 hours.

A cruise in Upper lake submerged into water due to strong winds on Monday morning in Bhopal. The waves of the lake were seen rising up to 20 feet.

Many roads were blocked due to waterlogging situation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to follow the instructions by the administration.

"In Madhya Pradesh, continuous heavy rain continues for the last two days. Incessant rain is occurring in many districts including Bhopal, Guna, Raisen, Sagar, Jabalpur. All the district administrations of the state have been instructed to remain alert in heavy rains. The situation is under control during heavy rains in the state," Chouhan said.



"I appeal to the people of the state and want their cooperation to be alert during heavy rains, do not go to such places, where the situation of water logging is created. Avoid going to places like rivers, ponds, dams etc. Follow the instructions issued by the administration in the districts and cooperate with the administration,"



The rivers including Narmada, Shipra, Betwa, Sindh and Shivna reached at danger mark while the sluice gates of 25 dams were opened due to overflowing water.

Also, the Narmadapuram's administration is on high alert as River Narmada flows in spate causing a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas. The water level of the river increased following torrential rains in the region over the last couple of days.

"Administration is on alert after water levels rose in Narmadapuram and touched the danger mark. While water levels have risen, we are still 1.5 feet away from alarming levels," NK Singh, the District Magistrate, told ANI earlier on Wednesday.

"We are prepared to handle the situation in case the water rises further and a flood situation erupts. We have already placed people across the river banks," he added.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department today issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in 39 districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

IMD also informed that a deep depression over the Central parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression. IMD said that the depression will continue to move west-north-westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. (ANI)